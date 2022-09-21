La Liga condemns Vinicius Jr. abuse

Vinicius Jr. of Real Madrid was allegedly target of racial taunts.

La Liga condemned “hate speech” and vowed to work with law enforcement.

Atletico Madrid lost to Real on Sunday, some opposing fans allegedly sang.

When Atletico Madrid lost to Real on Sunday, some opposing fans allegedly sang racial anthems as they entered the stadium.

After Vinicius, 22, claimed that recent criticism was sparked by “the happiness of a black Brazilian in Europe,” it takes place.

“We denounce all incidents inside and outside stadiums. We work with clubs to keep our football friendly and enjoyable,” said a La Liga spokesperson.

“Hate speech has no place in La Liga and we always work with the clubs and the authorities to identify and bring to justice any such case.”

Spanish commentators have recently discussed Vinicius’ dancing celebration after scoring.

Famous Brazilian footballers Pele and Neymar expressed their support for Vinicius on social media, while Real Madrid also released a statement on Friday condemning the pundit’s comments.

Rodrygo scored the game’s opening goal, and Vinicius and his Brazilian teammate Rodrygo proceeded to dance as Real Madrid overcame them 2-1 at the Wanda Metropolitano.

