Liam Dawson gets furious after losing against Pakistan

Liam Dawson was disappointed that England fell short against Pakistan in the fourth T20I because he thought his team ought to have won.

When Dawson sought to turn the tide for England by scoring 24 off the 18th over bowled by Hasnain, the visitors were 134/7 at the end of the 17th over and required 33 from 18 deliveries. This left England needing only 9 from the final 12 balls.

But then Haris Rauf beat Dawson for the wicket. After Dawson’s wicket, England could only add 1 more run before losing by 3 runs.

“I was in two minds whether to try and hit the ball hard or just sort of tap it on his head for one run, hopefully, I have learned from the situation and will try to hit the ball hard in future,” Dawson said when asked about how he felt about losing wicket in such moment.

However, before losing his wicket, Dawson had brought England so close to the boundary, which frustrated him because they still didn’t cross it.

“I think we were a little bit behind the game, obviously seven wickets down, needing I think 11 or 12 an over, so nothing to lose. I just see the ball and hit it, it wasn’t to be towards the end, frustrating not to get us over the line because we should have won that game,” Dawson said.

He did not, however, stop the Karachi throng from applauding.

“It is amazing,” he said while describing the atmosphere at National Stadium during four games.

“I’ve been very lucky to play a lot of Cricket here with the PSL and the crowd have always been brilliant. So, thank you to all the fans who came out in the four games here. Hopefully we get some good crowds in Lahore,” said the 32-year-old.

Dawson, who has participated in the PSL for Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United, also commended the Pakistan Super League, calling it a terrific level of cricket.

“Every time I play I’ve really enjoyed it. And that’s the same with all the lads that have played it as well, brilliant competition, and one that is a very, very strong competition,” he said of the league.