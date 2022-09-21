Muhammad Rizwan says team seeks new combinations for World Cup

Muhammad Rizwan, a wicketkeeper-batsman, downplayed the setback in the opening Twenty20 International match against England by claiming that mistakes happen when new combinations are being tested.

He said, “We are in the process of making some changes. With changes, mistakes are quite possible.”

On Tuesday, England overcame Pakistan by six wickets in the opening Twenty20.

The 30-year-old batter claimed that these errors shouldn’t be noticed because the team is using these adjustments to find fresh lineups for the World Cup.

He told, “By the grace of God, I and the Babar Azam are performing well for quite some time, leaving a little room for our middle order to display their batting acumen,”

He asserted that it is unrealistic to anticipate all power hitters to constantly hit 60 runs in each game.

He stated that the issue of dot balls needs to be addressed by the Pakistani batsmen “More dotball games are being played. We are addressing this issue.”

The middle order execute as predicted, the wicketkeeper-batsman expressed complete faith in them.

Putting aside the claims of his ailment, he asserted that he is completely well and capable of moving around as needed.

