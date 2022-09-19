National T20 Cup: Rehan Afridi achieved 54 runs against Northern & secure spot in final

Rehan Afridi achieved 54 runs against Northern & secure spot in final.

MULTAN: At the Multan Cricket Stadium on Sunday, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s batters put on an incredible batting performance to defeat Northern by five wickets and advance to the National T20 Cup final.

Northern chose to bat first after winning the toss, which KP exploited by limiting them to 164 runs before chasing down the target in 19 overs.

KP advanced to the championship game thanks to an 89-run first wicket partnership between Sahibzada Farhan and Rehan Afridi and 37 significant runs from Mohammad Sarwar Afridi.

Mohammad Sarwar scored 37 runs in 28 balls, while openers Farhan and Rehan each scored 39 and 54 runs as part of the winning 165-run total.

In the 16th over of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s batting, Northern had a glimmer of optimism when Zaman Khan struck twice, dismissing Kamran Ghulam and Adil Amin. While claiming one wicket each, Sohail Tanvir and Mehran Mumtaz.

Nasir Nawaz, the first hitter for Northern, scored the most runs earlier, leading the team with 72 off 55 balls while slamming five fours and three sixes.

Taimoor Sultan and Zeeshan Malik were able to collect 21 and 19 runs, respectively, while Umar Amin, the captain, scored 32 runs in just 26 balls.

With two for 34, Arshad Iqbal was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s most effective bowler, while skipper Khalid Usman and Mohammad Abbas Afridi also claimed a wicket.

The winners of the second semi-final between Central Punjab and Sindh will play Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

