PAK vs ENG: All four matches in Karachi registered full house

Spectators during a match between Pakistan and England at the National Stadium, Karachi – Twitter

Over 120,000 spectators reportedly attended four Twenty20 internationals between Pakistan and England at National Stadium.

Pakistan won the 4th T20I after the last over drama, where Haris Rauf took two wickets to help level the series 2-2.

Men in Green won the match by 3 runs.

PAK vs ENG: Karachiites impressed the England cricket team and the entire cricket community by filling the National stadium to capacity for all four T20Is of the seven-match series played in the city.

During the second inning of the fourth T20I, the national stadium’s main screen confirmed another sold-out crowd.

Pakistan and England will now travel to Lahore to play the remaining three T20Is at the Gaddafi Stadium on September 28 and 30, and October 2.

