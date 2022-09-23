PAK vs ENG: Fans appreciate Shan Masood for a valiant knock.

Shan Masood, the left-handed batsman, received a ton of plaudits on social media as he achieved his first fifty during the third T20I match here against England on Friday.

Pakistan was down 21-3 when Shan entered the field of play. The left-handed batsman kept his composure and managed to score a valiant fifty.

Fans praised Shan on the internet for his powerful knock.

Wickets Down, Opposition Pressure On Batsmans, Who Cares.. Advertisement Shan Masood You Beauty!!!#PakistanCricket — YASH KHAN SALMAN (@yashkhan2417) September 23, 2022

Shan Masood fifty light in the dark ✨ pic.twitter.com/IOZcyZOXzv — adi✨|| haris rauf cheerleader (@adidoescricket) September 23, 2022

Advertisement

A very decent 50 for Shan Masood 👏🏻

Showing good potential and attitude. — Wajahat Kazmi (@KazmiWajahat) September 23, 2022

Advertisement Shan Masood so happy for you man , this was some special innings man. Very well played. Keep rocking 🫶 pic.twitter.com/oq7qGu6VBf — Fatima Masroor (@beingfatyma_) September 23, 2022

Also Read PAK vs ENG: England beat Pakistan by 64 runs England beat Pakistan by 64 runs to lead the series 2-1. Hosts...