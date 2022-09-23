Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • PAK vs ENG: Fans appreciate Shan Masood for a valiant knock
PAK vs ENG: Fans appreciate Shan Masood for a valiant knock

PAK vs ENG: Fans appreciate Shan Masood for a valiant knock

Articles
Advertisement
PAK vs ENG: Fans appreciate Shan Masood for a valiant knock

PAK vs ENG: Fans appreciate Shan Masood for a valiant knock.

Advertisement

Shan Masood, the left-handed batsman, received a ton of plaudits on social media as he achieved his first fifty during the third T20I match here against England on Friday.

Pakistan was down 21-3 when Shan entered the field of play. The left-handed batsman kept his composure and managed to score a valiant fifty.

Fans praised Shan on the internet for his powerful knock.

Advertisement

 

 

Also Read

PAK vs ENG: England beat Pakistan by 64 runs
PAK vs ENG: England beat Pakistan by 64 runs

England beat Pakistan by 64 runs to lead the series 2-1. Hosts...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Messi posts emotional message on Instagram 'Ends a year I will never forget'
Messi posts emotional message on Instagram 'Ends a year I will never forget'
United Cup: Daniel Evans leads Britain to City Final defeating Spain
United Cup: Daniel Evans leads Britain to City Final defeating Spain
AUS vs SA: PM Anthony Albanese hosted South African and Australian cricket teams
AUS vs SA: PM Anthony Albanese hosted South African and Australian cricket teams
Felix Auger-Aliassime says 'I feel like momentum plays huge role in your confidence'
Felix Auger-Aliassime says 'I feel like momentum plays huge role in your confidence'
AUS vs SA: Mark Taylor advises Australia to utilize five bowlers in Sydney 
AUS vs SA: Mark Taylor advises Australia to utilize five bowlers in Sydney 
Babar Azam says
Babar Azam says "Our performances in white ball cricket upstaged our achievements in red ball cricket"
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story