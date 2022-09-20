Pak vs Eng: Opening match of T20Is to take place today

Pak vs Eng: Opening match of T20Is to take place today.

England is visiting Pakistan for the first time in 17 years.

The green shirts will be led by batsman Babar Azam when they face England.

KARACHI: (Pak vs Eng) The first of a seven-game T20Is between Pakistan and England will take place Today [Tuesday] at the National Stadium in Karachi. Today’s game will begin at 7 p.m. PST.

England is visiting Pakistan for the first time in 17 years as part of a series seen as preparation for the ICC Men’s Twenty20 World Cup, which will take place in Australia next month.

Four of the seven matches will be played in Karachi on September 20, 22, 23, and 25 while the remaining three will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on September 28, 30, and October 2 by the foreigners, who are visiting the nation for the first time since 2005.

With 14 wins in 21 games and 6 losses, England has the advantage in the game’s brief format. By practicing for four days at the National Stadium, the tourists were accustomed to the local climate.

The green shirts will be led by batsman Babar Azam when they face England. After a lackluster performance at the Asia Cup earlier this month, he expressed the hope that the series against England will help him go back to his best scoring form.

In six games in the United Arab Emirates, where Pakistan lost to Sri Lanka in the finals, the 27-year-old managed just 68 runs.

All-rounder Moeen Ali, who is the captain of England, said that leading his country against Pakistan, where his family has roots, was a “big and proud occasion.”

Ali is the acting captain while Jos Buttler, the team’s captain, recovers from a calf injury.

Birmingham-born Although Ali had led England in T20 matches before, he noted that leading the team on this tour was unique.

Ali told reporters, “Obviously leading England in such a historic series is a huge and proud occasion with my roots being from here.

“Everyone who I feel I represent, including my parents, friends, family, and community, is thrilled for me,” he continued.

Pakistan will now demonstrate support for flood victims.

In today’s game, the Pakistan cricket team will don a specially created uniform to show support for the country’s flood victims.

The flood that has affected 33 million people and claimed over 1,500 deaths has affected one-third of the nation.

The Pakistani team will wear shirts with player names and shirt numbers partially submerged to show support for those impacted by the floods.

This design was made to show support for those affected by the disaster, according to a PCB representative from Pakistan.

The Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund will get all proceeds from the first T20I’s gate receipts, the PCB has already stated.

Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan, has urged supporters to attend the game and show their support.

The Sindh police have also invited 300 flood victims to watch the opening Twenty20 international in Karachi, according to PCB.

Issued a traffic plan

A traffic and parking plan has been released by the city government for the four matches that will take place in Karachi.

To ensure a smooth flow of traffic around the city during the matches held at the National Stadium Karachi from September 20 to 25, a plan has been developed.

England team: Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Liam Dawson, Luke Wood, Mark Wood, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Richard Gleeson, Sam Curran, Tom Helm, and Will Jacks make up the England team.

Pakistani team: Aamir Jamal, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, and Usman Qadir make up the Pakistani team. Babar Azam serves as captain.

