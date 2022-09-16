Pakistan tennis team hopes to create history against Austria in Davis Cup World Group

Pakistan’s tennis team hopes to create history against Austria in Davis Cup World Group.

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis team plays higher-ranked Austria in their Davis Cup World Group I match on Friday in Tulin, Austria, they are hoping to make history.

Along with the seasoned team of Aisam ul Haq Qureshi and Aisam Qureshi, the Pakistani team consists of Mohammad Shoaib, Muzammil Murtaza, and Mohammad Shoaib.

Aisam and Aqeel Khan will team up for the doubles tie, while Shoaib and Muzammil will play the singles, according to the draws that were finalized on Thursday.

On Friday, twenty-year-old Shoaib will play the first singles match against Jurij Rodionov, who is ranked 137, and will be followed by singles matches between Muzammil and Filip Misolic.

Aisam and Aqeel will take the court on Saturday, the second day of the match, to face Alexender Erler and Lucas Miedler in doubles.

Muzammil will compete against Rodionov in the reverse singles, while Shoaib will face Misolic.

Aisam, the veteran player and captain of the Pakistani side, told Geo before of the match that the team is looking forward to making history.

He said, “We have prepared well for this tie, we’ve been here for a week and been training twice a day, our morale is very high as this will be a historical tie,”

Pakistan’s most successful tennis player, “Conditions are getting tough due to rain which has made the clay court a bit slower and it may suit the Austrian team. We will do our level best to give Austria a tough time and hopefully, we’ll be able to create history as well.”

Aisam stated that the game is a terrific chance for young players like Muzammil and Shoaib to compete against one of the top teams in Europe.

