Puerto Rico reaches quarterfinals of women’s World Cup basketball

Puerto Rico made its first-ever appearance in elimination stage of World Cup with a “fairytale” 92-73 triumph over South Korea on Tuesday.

Mya Hollingshed had a game-high 29 points and 12 rebounds in the decisive match on the ten-day tournament’s final day of group games in Sydney.

The Koreans were eliminated early as a result of their loss, while 17th-ranked Puerto Rico advanced with two wins out of five in Group A. Puerto Rico seized the initiative early on to create an 18-point advantage after the first quarter.

The Koreans, who were without injured ace player Park Ji-su, fought back in the much closer second and third quarters and prevailed in the fourth, but their sluggish start proved to be fatal.

“Obviously very proud of our team, we have a mix of young players with veteran players,” said Puerto Rico coach Jerry Batista.

“So for us who have been here for a couple of years working and trying to develop Puerto Rico basketball, it is so great.

“It is like a fairytale… it shows that if you work, you can achieve everything,” he added.

After failing to win a match at their first World Cup in 2018, Arella Guirantes has distinguished herself with her outstanding efforts, which have helped Puerto Rico advance to the playoffs in only their second World Cup.

The elusive shooting guard recorded 18 points, five rebounds, and five assists for the game.

Despite being worn out from a taxing competition, South Korean coach Jung Sun-min stated her team was gracious in loss.

“The better team deserved the win today,” she said.

In the last eight, which begins on Thursday, Puerto Rico will compete against Australia, China, Belgium, Canada, France, and Serbia in addition to 10-time champions the United States.

The final group games will determine who will meet who.

The USA will play the third- or fourth-placed team from Group B after already securing the top spot in Group A.

The winner of the match between China and Belgium will move on as the second seed in Pool A.

Depending on how they do in their last matches, France, Canada, and Australia all have a chance to either win Group B or finish second to get past the powerful Americans.

With two of their players captured on camera fighting after their loss on Monday, Mali is in chaos as they take on Serbia and Canada faces a winless Mali.

Salimatou Kourouma was shown on camera punching a teammate at least three times as other Mali players tried to stop him. FIBA, the sport’s governing body, has launched a disciplinary investigation.

Australia has defeated Japan, a team that has been a shell of the one that won silver at their home Olympics in Tokyo, after overcoming a shaky start against France.