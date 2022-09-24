Ramiz Raja says I get scolded at home whenever Pakistan loses

Ramiz Raja, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), claimed on Saturday that he receives criticism after Green Shirts loses game.

Raja remarked this during a conversation at a gathering that followed the Board of Governors (BoG) meeting of the PCB: “Every time Pakistan loses, I receive a lecture at home. We need to win, I’ve told my team and myself. People want us to win every time, so it’s just that simple.”

