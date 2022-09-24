Ramiz Raja says I get scolded at home whenever Pakistan loses

Advertisement
  • Pakistan were handed a 63 runs defeat by England in the third T20I.
  • The Men in Green will lock horns with England at National Stadium Karachi.
  • Ramiz Raja said he receives criticism for Pakistan’s poor form at home.
Ramiz Raja, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), claimed on Saturday that he receives criticism after Green Shirts loses game.

Raja remarked this during a conversation at a gathering that followed the Board of Governors (BoG) meeting of the PCB: “Every time Pakistan loses, I receive a lecture at home. We need to win, I’ve told my team and myself. People want us to win every time, so it’s just that simple.”

Pakistan were handed a 63 runs defeat by England in the third T20I of the seven-match series here at the National Stadium Karachi on Friday.

The Men in Green will lock horns with England in the fourth and last match of the Karachi-led at the same venue on Sunday (tomorrow).

