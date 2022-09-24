Advertisement
  News
  Sports
Advertisement
  • Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal lost in doubles at Laver Cup.
  • Federer expressed his happiness at surviving in an impassioned post-match statement.
  • One of Roger Federer’s adversaries turned allies at this Laver Cup in London
Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock defeated Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in doubles at the Laver Cup in the decisive tiebreaker, 4-6, 7-6 (2). (11-9). Federer expressed his happiness at surviving in an impassioned post-match statement.

Andy Murray, one of Roger Federer’s adversaries turned allies at this Laver Cup in London, gave some succinct counsel as the final match of his 24-year professional career was about to start.

There will still be two more days of tennis at the Laver Cup, so let’s give Federer one last round of applause and one final lap of honor. However, Federer’s role in this evening’s tournament as well as his competitive career as a whole is finished.

The warmest embrace on a night full of them occurs when Federer’s wife, Mirka, makes her way onto the court. The conversation then shifts to Federer’s mother, more sobs, and his father. And Ellie Goulding persists valiantly.

Next Story