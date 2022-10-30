India vs South Africa LIVE Score updates | T20 World Cup 2022
India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje
David Miller scored 59 runs without being dismissed in the victory South Africa limited India's score to 133-9 and then reached their own target with two balls remaining Yadav's knock of 68 off 40 balls, which included six fours and three sixes, was instrumental in India's comeback from 49-5 South Africa improved their chances of advancing to the semi-finals of the Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday by defeating India by a score of five wickets. David Miller scored 59 runs...
South Africa rebuild with Markram and Miller 👀#INDvSA | #T20WorldCup | 📝: https://t.co/uficuiMq0H pic.twitter.com/IlgyQiBKem
— ICC (@ICC) October 30, 2022
Arshdeep Singh gives India a strong start with the ball 🫡#INDvSA | #T20WorldCup | 📝: https://t.co/GI5MZQJSjA pic.twitter.com/VmCdDrgWes
— ICC (@ICC) October 30, 2022
Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first against South Africa Suryakumar Yadav amassed 68 runs while facing 40 balls in the field India managed to set the target of 134 with the fall of 9 wickets Suryakumar Yadav scored 68 runs off of 40 balls, which contributed to India's 133 for 9 score against South Africa in Perth. The start that India got off to was completely derailed by Lungi Ngidi, who took four wickets, and Wayne...
Suryakumar Yadav helps India put on a decent total 👊
Can they defend this?#INDvSA | #T20WorldCup | 📝: https://t.co/GI5MZQJSjA pic.twitter.com/3xbiZVwjzl
— ICC (@ICC) October 30, 2022
Ninth score of fifty or more in T20Is in 2022 for Suryakumar Yadav 🙌#INDvSA | #T20WorldCup | 📝: https://t.co/GI5MZQJSjA pic.twitter.com/65ZadokQj8
— ICC (@ICC) October 30, 2022
Suryakumar Yadav and Dinesh Karthik look to revive India’s innings 💪#INDvSA | #T20WorldCup | 📝: https://t.co/GI5MZQJSjA pic.twitter.com/9ZKa7Q6s6H
— ICC (@ICC) October 30, 2022
MILESTONE ALERT 🚨
Virat Kohli becomes the second player to get to 1000 runs in the Men’s #T20WorldCup 🙌 pic.twitter.com/IcijlHoqWH
— ICC (@ICC) October 30, 2022
A good Powerplay for South Africa with the India openers back in the hut 😯#INDvSA | #T20WorldCup | 📝: https://t.co/GI5MZQJSjA pic.twitter.com/H0JQGQNcBZ
— ICC (@ICC) October 30, 2022
Who will win this high-pressure match between India and South Africa? 🤔
Take the @FTX_Official Bracket Challenge NOW! 👉 https://t.co/tSc2jYHYkP#T20WorldCup #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/F7SVf4YiDg
— ICC (@ICC) October 30, 2022
India win the toss and opt to bat first against South Africa 🏏#INDvSA | #T20WorldCup | 📝: https://t.co/GI5MZQsgV0 pic.twitter.com/SeCH6NsQTD
— ICC (@ICC) October 30, 2022
