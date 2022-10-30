Advertisement
India vs South Africa LIVE Score updates | T20 World Cup 2022
IND vs SA: Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

20:03 (PST)30 Oct

T20 WorldCup 2022: South Africa triumphed over India by 5 wickets

David Miller scored 59 runs without being dismissed in the victory South Africa limited India's score to 133-9 and then reached their own target with two balls remaining Yadav's knock of 68 off 40 balls, which included six fours and three sixes, was instrumental in India's comeback from 49-5 South Africa improved their chances of advancing to the semi-finals of the Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday by defeating India by a score of five wickets. David Miller scored 59 runs...

19:36 (PST)30 Oct

19:35 (PST)30 Oct

18:13 (PST)30 Oct

T20 Worldcup 2022: South Africa stops India at a total of 133

Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first against South Africa Suryakumar Yadav amassed 68 runs while facing 40 balls in the field India managed to set the target of 134 with the fall of 9 wickets Suryakumar Yadav scored 68 runs off of 40 balls, which contributed to India's 133 for 9 score against South Africa in Perth. The start that India got off to was completely derailed by Lungi Ngidi, who took four wickets, and Wayne...

17:57 (PST)30 Oct

17:57 (PST)30 Oct

17:08 (PST)30 Oct

17:07 (PST)30 Oct

17:07 (PST)30 Oct

16:19 (PST)30 Oct

16:15 (PST)30 Oct

