Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan bags Bollywood role

Shikhar Dhawan has decided to be in a movie after the former captain of the Indian cricket team, MS Dhoni, announced that he would be making movies.

Huma Qureshi, Sonakshi Sinha, and Dhawan will all be in the movie Double XL. This is Dhawan’s first Bollywood role. There are also parts for Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra in the movie.

Huma put pictures from the movie on Instagram with the words, “The secret is out! Last but not least, @shikhardofficial @aslisona @iamzahero @mahatofficial #DoubleXL.”

You can see Dhawan dancing with the Gangs of Wasseypur star. He is wearing a sharp black suit and a bow.

The project is the work of author Mudassar Aziz and director Satramm Ramani. On November 4, 2022, the movie will come out.

Producers include Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D. Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Saqib Saleem, Huma Qureshi, and Aziz. T-Series, Wakaoo Films, and Reclining Seats Cinema are in charge of getting the movie to audiences.

For those who don’t know, Dhawan is a left-handed opener who plays for Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League and for Delhi in first-class cricket. He also leads the Indian national team from time to time.

