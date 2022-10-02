Major blow for Pakistan ahead of Tri-series & T20 world cup

England beat Pakistan by 67 runs to win the series-deciding T20I at Gaddafi Stadium.

During the series-deciding T20I match against England on Sunday at the Gaddafi Stadium, Pakistan suffered a significant setback.

Thanks to Dawid Malan’s 78-run innings and outstanding batting performance, the visitors handed Pakistan a 67-run defeat in the seventh T20I to win the series.

The Men in Green, however, suffered a setback when their outstanding all-rounder Shadab Khan injured his hamstring and was unable to bat in the crucial match.

“Shadab Khan will not come out to bat. He sustained a hamstring strain while fielding,” the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said during the match.

The administration of the team is quite concerned about Shadab’s injury, especially in light of the middle-order struggles of the national team.

Pakistan’s flight to New Zealand for the tri-nation series, which will also feature Bangladesh and the Kiwis, is slated to depart at midnight.

In the meantime, the eagerly anticipated T20 World Cup 2022 is quickly approaching, and Pakistan’s opening match against India will take place on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

