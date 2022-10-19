Advertisement
  Netizens praise Shaheen and Babar for their sportsmanship at T20
Netizens praise Shaheen and Babar for their sportsmanship at T20

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, suffered a foot injury after being struck by a toe-crushing yorker from Shaheen Shah Afridi in Brisbane.

  • A yorker from Shaheen gets Gurbaz and he was taken off the field in the shoulder.
  • The first batter was helped back to the pavilion by a colleague.
  • Shaheen and Babar went to Afghanistan’s locker room to speak with Rahmanullah.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz, suffered a foot injury after being struck by a toe-crushing yorker from Shaheen Shah Afridi in Brisbane.

In the T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up game, Shaheen started Pakistan’s bowling against Afghanistan after captain Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bowl first.

The left-arm pacer, who usually gets a wicket in the opening over, did so this time with a lethal yorker. Rahmanullah started limping right away after the fifth delivery of Shaheen’s opening over, which was pitched as a toe-crushing yorker.

The first batter was given the pitch for nothing and was helped back to the pavilion by a colleague.

Shaheen and captain Babar Azam went to Afghanistan’s locker room to speak with Rahmanullah about the injury after the warm-up game was cancelled owing to heavy rain.

Fans praised the meet-up when a photo of it went popular on social media.

