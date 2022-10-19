Rahmanullah Gurbaz, suffered a foot injury after being struck by a toe-crushing yorker from Shaheen Shah Afridi in Brisbane.

A yorker from Shaheen gets Gurbaz and he was taken off the field in the shoulder.

The first batter was helped back to the pavilion by a colleague.

Shaheen and Babar went to Afghanistan’s locker room to speak with Rahmanullah.

In the T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up game, Shaheen started Pakistan’s bowling against Afghanistan after captain Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bowl first.

The left-arm pacer, who usually gets a wicket in the opening over, did so this time with a lethal yorker. Rahmanullah started limping right away after the fifth delivery of Shaheen’s opening over, which was pitched as a toe-crushing yorker.

The first batter was given the pitch for nothing and was helped back to the pavilion by a colleague.

A toe crushing yorker from Shaheen, gets Gurbaz and he was taken off the field in the shoulder by a team-mate. pic.twitter.com/L0nJ3lZ55l — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 19, 2022

Shaheen and captain Babar Azam went to Afghanistan’s locker room to speak with Rahmanullah about the injury after the warm-up game was cancelled owing to heavy rain.

Fans praised the meet-up when a photo of it went popular on social media.

Great to see that shaheen and babar met with Gurbaz. Cricket is a beautiful game to play

A true face of cricket 💚🤝🏻#teampakistan #TeamAfghanistan pic.twitter.com/nV7EnmhqQh — 👑🇰 🇭 🇺 🇷 🇷 🇦 🇲 🍫♕// AYESHA ♥️ STAN (@KhurramRANA21) October 19, 2022

