Pakistan Junior League may cost PKR 80 crores to 1 billion

Pakistan Junior League, Chairman Ramiz Raja’s ideal project, has begun.

Sources claim that costs might range from PKR 80 crores to PKR 1 billion.

With PKR 25-30 crores going toward TV production.

Advertisement

Pakistan Junior League, Chairman Ramiz Raja’s ideal project, has begun to receive lavish spending from the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Sources claim that costs might range from PKR 80 crores to PKR 1 billion, with PKR 25 to PKR 30 crores going toward TV production.

Prior to this, only two businesses expressed interest in serving as PJL’s title sponsor, and PCB only got a small portion of the reserve amount.

On the other hand, just one firm submitted an offer of PKR 70 lakhs, and the reserve price of PKR 4 crores 20 lakhs was maintained.

Later, the board opted to assume control of the teams when just one corporation offered to purchase the franchise rights.

Advertisement PJL appears to be a financially losing undertaking. Only a few mentors receive compensation greater than PKR 1 crore: Shoaib Malik, Colin Munro, Imran Tahir, Darren Sammy, Javed Miandad, Shahid Afridi, and Sir Vivian Richards. The cost of housing teams in five-star hotels and the travel costs of international cricketers would be significant. The PCB, like other cricket federations, does not publicly reveal the costs of any domestic or international series, according to a spokeswoman when approached. PJL is a component of our development program and an investment for the National U13,16, and 19 age groups, but it will be held at a higher level; the PCB will cover the broadcast expenses as part of the event budget. Advertisement Advertisement Also Read Steve Thompson: Rugby World cup winner cites dementia’s effects Steve Thompson has stored away all of his trophies, medals, and mementos.... Advertisement Advertisement