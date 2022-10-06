Pakistan Junior League’s official anthem released

Pakistan Junior League is due to begin today at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

At the home of Pakistan Cricket, the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, the first-of-its-kind Pakistan Junior League is due to begin today.

Six teams—Bahawalpur Royals, Gujranwala Giants, Gwadar Sharks, Hyderabad Hunters, Mardan Warriors, and Rawalpindi Raiders—will compete for a coveted trophy and a reward of Rs10 million in the Pakistan Junior League, the chairman PCB Ramiz Raja’s vision.

Five million rupees will be awarded to the losers. The competition will consist of 19 games, including the championship game on October 21. The single-league round-robin format will see each of the six teams play each other once.

The occasion’s official anthem has also been made public. Talha Anjum, Talhah Yunus, and Natasha Noorani wrote and composed the song, which Talal Qureshi produced. The song was being performed by Justin Bieber and Young Stunners.

Next11 – PJL Official Anthem brought to you by DRM Advertisement Full video: https://t.co/6PvqIXuATP#Next11 l #PJL pic.twitter.com/NefxAsqjzg — Pakistan Junior League (@ThePJLofficial) October 6, 2022

