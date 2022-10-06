Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pakistan Junior League’s official anthem released

Pakistan Junior League’s official anthem released

Articles
Advertisement
Pakistan Junior League’s official anthem released

Pakistan Junior League’s official anthem released

Advertisement
  • Pakistan Junior League is due to begin today at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
  • Competition will consist of 19 games, the championship game on October 21.
  • Single-league round-robin format will see each of the six teams play each other.
Advertisement

At the home of Pakistan Cricket, the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, the first-of-its-kind Pakistan Junior League is due to begin today.

Six teams—Bahawalpur Royals, Gujranwala Giants, Gwadar Sharks, Hyderabad Hunters, Mardan Warriors, and Rawalpindi Raiders—will compete for a coveted trophy and a reward of Rs10 million in the Pakistan Junior League, the chairman PCB Ramiz Raja’s vision.

Five million rupees will be awarded to the losers. The competition will consist of 19 games, including the championship game on October 21. The single-league round-robin format will see each of the six teams play each other once.

The occasion’s official anthem has also been made public. Talha Anjum, Talhah Yunus, and Natasha Noorani wrote and composed the song, which Talal Qureshi produced. The song was being performed by Justin Bieber and Young Stunners.

Advertisement

Also Read

Reece James excels in Chelsea’s thumping of AC Milan
Reece James excels in Chelsea’s thumping of AC Milan

Wesley Fofana scored his first goal for the club after 24 minutes....

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story