Can Pakistan still make it to T20 world cup 2022 Semi final?

Pakistan will need to finish ahead of at least one of India or South Africa to advance with six points. They can finish ahead of South Africa if South Africa only gets one point from their game against the Netherlands, as Pakistan has more victories.

Due to Pakistan’s superior NRR, which sits at 0.765 at the moment, it is possible for them to move ahead of India in the rankings in the event that India are defeated by Zimbabwe.

For example, even if Pakistan scores 160 and wins each of their final two matches by just one run, they will still finish ahead of India if Zimbabwe defeats them by eight or more runs.

This is because India will have scored fewer runs overall (after scoring 160). Nevertheless, if India is able to secure even a single point from their final match, they will unquestionably move out of Pakistan’s reach.

