England’s tour of Pakistan is most likely to go as planned

According to sources, England’s tour of Pakistan, which includes a three-Test series next month, is set to proceed as planned.

The first Test will be held at Rawalpindi beginning on December 1 after receiving approval from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

There have been 12 previous matches at Rawalpindi, with the home team winning five and losing three. This will be England’s first Test match there.

The source also stated that the security team for the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) was pleased with the preparations for the series.

Earlier, it was thought that the first Test would be impacted by a political party’s march toward the twin towns of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The eagerly anticipated tour will begin on November 27 when the England team arrives in Pakistan.

On Friday, December 9, the second Test will be played in Multan, and on Saturday, December 17, the tour’s final Test will be played in Karachi at the National Stadium.

Pakistan needs to win the series if they want to continue competing for a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final.

With a 51.85 percent win rate, the Babar Azam-led team is now in fifth place overall in the WTC standings.

The series against England and New Zealand is crucial for us because of the World Test Championship, Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq said in an interview

By winning three or four games in the forthcoming series, he continued, “We can stay in the running for the championship.”

The top nine Test sides will play six series apiece during the current cycle, which runs from July 2021 to June 2023. The final, which will be held at The Oval in June 2023, will include the top two teams.

Pakistan has not yet announced their lineup for the Test series.

English team

James Anderson, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes (wk), Will Jacks, Keaton Jennings, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, and Mark Wood are among the players who share the captaincy with Ben Stokes.

