Ireland will play Essex in a three-day first-class match before Lord’s

In preparation for the Lord’s Test match against England in 2023, Cricket Ireland’s senior men’s team will play a three-day first-class match against English county side Essex, the organisation said on Wednesday.

Prior to the Lord’s Test against England from June 1-4, the game will be played from May 26 to May 28 at The Cloud County Ground in Chelmsford. Then, on September 20, 23, and 26, England will visit Ireland for three one-day internationals (ODIs) in Headingley, Trent Bridge, and Bristol, respectively.

“If fans felt 2022 was a busy year on the international cricket front, they will be delighted with next year. Ireland Men will undertake four tours, compete in two world cup qualifiers and play several home series. Several of these exciting fixtures will be announced in early 2023.”

“A key addition to our playing schedule in 2023 is our return to red-ball cricket, and we would like to thank Essex County Cricket Club and the ECB for hosting us for a first-class fixture in the lead-up to our Test match at Lord’s,” said Richard Holdsworth, High Performance Director for Cricket Ireland.

Despite being 85 all out in the first innings of the 2019 Lord’s Test match between the two teams, England won by 143 runs, and Ireland were bowled out for 38 runs in their second innings. Jack Leach, a left-arm spinner for England, was named “Player of the Match” for his 88-run second innings batting opening performance.

“It will have been 17 years almost to the day since Ireland last played at Chelmsford and we all look forward to our return to the historic ground. What is more important, though, is the quality of the opposition that our boys will face as part of their preparations for the England Test.”

“Essex finished fourth in the County Championship Division One this year and are a strong red-ball side with a proud history having won the County Championship eight times, most recently in 2019.” “Also pleasing news is that Irish fans can now purchase tickets to each of our ODIs in England later in 2023 – these fixtures are immediately before competing teams head to India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, a tournament that we will be aiming to be part of,” added Holdsworth.

At the storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, Ireland was the only side in the Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia to upset eventual champions England by a score of five runs using the DLS technique.

