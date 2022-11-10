Nadal and Djokovic were placed in separate groups for the ATP Finals

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, two tennis greats, won’t be playing in the same ATP Finals group, it was announced at the draw on Thursday.

For the fifth time, Nadal is the top seed for the year-ending championships. The Australian Open and Roland Garros champion from this year, a Spaniard, will attempt to win the season-ending trophy for the first time. Along with Taylor Fritz, Casper Ruud, and Felix Auger-Aliassime, the lefty is the leader of the Green Group.

a 7th seed At the Pala Alpitour, Novak Djokovic will attempt to make history. The six ATP Finals titles held by Roger Federer might be tied by the five-time winner. Together with Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, and Andrey Rublev, Stefanos Tsitsipas leads the Red Group.

Djokovic, Medvedev, and Tsitsipas are three former ATP Finals champions who are competing. The draw took place at the Turin headquarters of Intesa Sanpaolo.

On Thursday, the doubles draw was also made public. The No. 1 ATP Doubles Team Ranking for the year was secured in Paris by top seeds Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski. They are joined in the Green Group by Thanasi Kokkinakis/Nick Kyrgios, Ivan Dodig/Austin Krajicek, and Nikola Mektic/Mate Pavic.

Along with Marcelo Arevalo/Jean-Julien Rojer, Lloyd Glasspool/Harri Heliovaara, and Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos, Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury are the leaders of Red Group.

Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Taylor Fritz are the singles players in the green group (8)

Red Group: Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Andrey Rublev (7)

Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski, Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic, Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek, Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios, and others in the

DOUBLES Green Group (8)

Red Group: Horacio Zeballos and Marcel Granollers, Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram, Jean-Julien Rojer and Marcelo Arevalo, Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara, and Horacio Zeballos (7)

