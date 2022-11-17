Nadal defeats Ruud to round off his campaign in the ATP Finals.

Spaniard won 93 percent (38/41) of the points after his opening serve

Ruud advances to the semi-finals in Turin for the second year in a row

Rafael Nadal defeated Casper Ruud 7-5, 7-5 in the coveted season-finale here on Thursday, capping up his ATP Finals campaign with a victory.

The top seed improved in his third round-robin encounter in Green Group, taking advantage of the brisk playing conditions with some of his signature clean ball hitting. The Spaniard won 93 percent (38/41) of the points after his opening serve and blasted 37 wins to Ruud’s 19, securing a one-hour, 43-minute triumph and capping off his 2022 campaign in style.

“I have been practising well. Just probably not enough matches to be at the level that I needed to be. Not enough confidence, probably, after six tough months. That’s how it is. I accept that the season didn’t end the way that I wanted, [but] at least I finished with a positive victory,” After winning, a reflective Nadal made a statement.

“It’s important, the last official match of the season, so I am happy about that. In the end, I am happy about that… I was able to win against a great player,” he added.

With the victory, Nadal now has a 1-2 record heading into the season’s finale this year. The 36-year-old finishes 2022 with a 39-8 tour-level record after winning four wins this year, including major championships at the Australian Open and Roland Garros.

“I can’t ask for more. 2022 has had a tough six months, two Grand Slams, and finishing the year in a high spot in the rankings. So, I can’t complain at all. At my age, to be able to achieve and be competitive means a lot for me,” said Nadal.

“For 2023, just let’s try to have the right preparation, work the proper way and start the season with the right energy, the right attitude, to reach the level that I need to be competitive from the beginning. Let’s try it, I am excited about it,” he added.

Ruud advances to the semi-finals in Turin for the second year in a row after losing on Thursday.

Taylor Fritz or Felix Auger-Aliassime will join the Norwegian in the Green Group semifinal qualifying round. In Thursday’s evening session at the Pala Alpitour, the pair square off in a winner-takes-all contest.

