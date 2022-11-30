Our cricket system needs testing: Ramiz Raja on Pakistan vs. England

As a lengthy game season gets underway at home

Ramiz Raja, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), said on Tuesday that it is time to test the Pakistan cricket system

Test series are scheduled to begin from 1st December

Ramiz made this statement in an exclusive interview with a News Channel prior to the next Test series between the Green Shirts and England, which will begin on December 1 in Rawalpindi.

Raja emphasised the significance of the series for Pakistan and added, “We are honoured to welcome the England team for Test cricket.”

“It is time to put our cricket system to the test. I told the team that they needed to defeat England if they wanted to get worldwide attention “said PCB chairman.

📍 Pindi Cricket Stadium 🇵🇰 and 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 teams gear up for the first Test 🏏

He had high hopes for the next home season, when big teams would visit. The forthcoming season is crucial for us, and he continued, “I hope everything goes well.

“England and all other teams will enjoy our hospitality. The world will see us hosting big teams,” He declared.

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

At the tournament’s awards ceremony, Raja presented the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022–23 to the winning team, Northern.

He was ecstatic to watch young players claiming individual accolades. “It is heartening to see young players performing. Especially Huraira, the way this youngster has scored runs at the age of 20, is exceptional,” he said.

Let’s congratulate the top performers from the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23! 👏 Player of the tournament: Mubasir Khan

Player of the final and Best Batter: Mohammad Huraira

Best Bowler: Abrar Ahmed

Advertisement #QeAT | #NORvSINDH pic.twitter.com/YLOCbfnC4d — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 29, 2022

“Our system needs more homework. We need to make our system strong to produce more and more talented players,” opined Raja.

Huraira (20 years old) was awarded player of the match and best batter, Mubasir Khan (20 years old) won player of the tournament, Abrar Ahmed (24 years old) won best bowler, and Rohail Nazir (21 years old) won best wicket-keeper.

Pitches

Raja emphasised drop-in pitches once more when discussing pitches. Because we have no control over these pitches, we came up with the idea of drop-in pitches, he added.

“The concept of drop-in pitches is not entirely abandoned. On it, we are doing our homework. We need to focus on the visuals because I want each centre to have a unique pitch “The PCB chairman endorsed his plan.

The pitch at Pindi Stadium, according to Raja, was fine, but Gaddafi Stadium needs work.

It should be remembered that the surface at Pindi Stadium received one demerit point for subpar conditions during Australia’s earlier this year trip of Pakistan.

In response to the criticism, PCB prepared new pitches after almost 13 years by digging squares in both Karachi and Lahore.

