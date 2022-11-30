Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Sports
  • Our cricket system needs testing: Ramiz Raja on Pakistan vs. England
Our cricket system needs testing: Ramiz Raja on Pakistan vs. England

Our cricket system needs testing: Ramiz Raja on Pakistan vs. England

Articles
Advertisement
Our cricket system needs testing: Ramiz Raja on Pakistan vs. England

Our cricket system needs testing: Ramiz Raja on Pakistan vs. England

Advertisement
  • As a lengthy game season gets underway at home
  • Ramiz Raja, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), said on Tuesday that it is time to test the Pakistan cricket system
  • Test series are scheduled to begin from 1st December
Advertisement

Ramiz made this statement in an exclusive interview with a News Channel prior to the next Test series between the Green Shirts and England, which will begin on December 1 in Rawalpindi.

Raja emphasised the significance of the series for Pakistan and added, “We are honoured to welcome the England team for Test cricket.”

“It is time to put our cricket system to the test. I told the team that they needed to defeat England if they wanted to get worldwide attention “said PCB chairman.

He had high hopes for the next home season, when big teams would visit. The forthcoming season is crucial for us, and he continued, “I hope everything goes well.

“England and all other teams will enjoy our hospitality. The world will see us hosting big teams,” He declared.

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy
At the tournament’s awards ceremony, Raja presented the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022–23 to the winning team, Northern.

Advertisement

He was ecstatic to watch young players claiming individual accolades. “It is heartening to see young players performing. Especially Huraira, the way this youngster has scored runs at the age of 20, is exceptional,” he said.

“Our system needs more homework. We need to make our system strong to produce more and more talented players,” opined Raja.

Huraira (20 years old) was awarded player of the match and best batter, Mubasir Khan (20 years old) won player of the tournament, Abrar Ahmed (24 years old) won best bowler, and Rohail Nazir (21 years old) won best wicket-keeper.

Pitches

Advertisement

Raja emphasised drop-in pitches once more when discussing pitches. Because we have no control over these pitches, we came up with the idea of drop-in pitches, he added.

“The concept of drop-in pitches is not entirely abandoned. On it, we are doing our homework. We need to focus on the visuals because I want each centre to have a unique pitch “The PCB chairman endorsed his plan.

The pitch at Pindi Stadium, according to Raja, was fine, but Gaddafi Stadium needs work.

It should be remembered that the surface at Pindi Stadium received one demerit point for subpar conditions during Australia’s earlier this year trip of Pakistan.

In response to the criticism, PCB prepared new pitches after almost 13 years by digging squares in both Karachi and Lahore.

Also Read

“You should be proud of this incredible comeback” Ramiz Raja
“You should be proud of this incredible comeback” Ramiz Raja

Pakistan will play England in the championship game at Melbourne Cricket Ground....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the cricket News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Point Table FIFA World Cup 2022 | Ghana vs Uruguay 0-2
Point Table FIFA World Cup 2022 | Ghana vs Uruguay 0-2
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: South Korea vs Portugal Full Highlights
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: South Korea vs Portugal Full Highlights
Point Table FIFA World Cup 2022 | South Korea beat Portugal 2-1
Point Table FIFA World Cup 2022 | South Korea beat Portugal 2-1
Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan prepare for Red Sea Film Festival
Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan prepare for Red Sea Film Festival
FIFA World Cup: Argentina and Netherlands begin the knockout rounds with contrasting challenges
FIFA World Cup: Argentina and Netherlands begin the knockout rounds with contrasting challenges
Ireland's Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup team will be captained by Amy Hunter
Ireland's Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup team will be captained by Amy Hunter
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story