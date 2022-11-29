Pakistan beats Iran in final of the Central Asian Volleyball Championship

Pakistan defeated defending champion Iran in the final of the Central Asian Volleyball Championship.

Bangladesh won the third position in the five-nation tournament.

The final was held at the Punjab Sports Board Gymnasium Hall in Lahore where Pakistan ranked 39th in the world.

Advertisement

Pakistan defeated defending champion Iran in the final of the Central Asian Volleyball Championship, which was held at the Punjab Sports Board Gymnasium Hall in Lahore on Tuesday, where Bangladesh ranked third position.

The sensational final of the Central Asian Volleyball Championship was played between Pakistan and Iran. In the match, Pakistan Volleyball team (ranked 39th) in the world, defeated the eighth-ranked Iranian team by 3-1.

Pakistan won the first two sets, 17-25 and 16-25. Iran came back and won the third set with 23–25 points.

Pakistan won the decisive set by 20–25 points and claimed the title of Central Asian Champion. Bangladesh won the third position in the five-nation tournament. At the end of the ceremony, trophies and prizes were distributed among the players.

Also Read Shahid Afridi to PCB; handle Shaheen Shah with care Shahid Afridi, a former captain of the Pakistani national team, releases a...

Advertisement