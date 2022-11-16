According to sources, the PCB is considering moving the location of the first Test of the Pakistan-England series from Rawalpindi to Karachi

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is thinking about moving the location of the first Test of the Pakistan-England series from Rawalpindi to Karachi in an effort to minimise disruption to cricket fans during PTI’s protracted march in Islamabad.

The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host the opening Test of the three-game series from December 1 to 5. However, given PTI’s advance on the twin cities, PCB should think about a backup strategy.

According to a PCB source who spoke with Geo.tv, they are in touch with the federal government about this. If the situation worsens, Karachi, which is already slated to host the final Test from December 17–21, will host the first Test.

The second Test, however, will be held in Multan.

The England team’s arrival timetable will be adjusted if the venue is changed. The English team is initially expected to arrive in Islamabad on November 27.

“Changes to the venue have not yet been decided. We communicate with the government and all parties involved, “added the person.

“The final decision on potential schedule alterations will be made in a few days,” it added.

In September and October of this year, England travelled to Pakistan for a seven-match T20I series. The visiting group prevailed 4-3 in the series.

Calendar of Tests

First Test: December 1-5, Rawalpindi

Second Test: December 9–13, Multan

Third Test: December 17-21, Karachi

