Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
PTI’s long march, PCB may move Pak-first England’s Test to Karachi

PTI’s long march, PCB may move Pak-first England’s Test to Karachi

Articles
Advertisement
PTI’s long march, PCB may move Pak-first England’s Test to Karachi

PTI’s long march, PCB may move Pak-first England’s Test to Karachi

Advertisement
  • According to sources, the PCB is considering moving the location of the first Test of the Pakistan-England series from Rawalpindi to Karachi
  • The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host the opening Test of the three-game series from December 1 to 5
  • The next Test will take place in Multan
Advertisement

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is thinking about moving the location of the first Test of the Pakistan-England series from Rawalpindi to Karachi in an effort to minimise disruption to cricket fans during PTI’s protracted march in Islamabad.

The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host the opening Test of the three-game series from December 1 to 5. However, given PTI’s advance on the twin cities, PCB should think about a backup strategy.

According to a PCB source who spoke with Geo.tv, they are in touch with the federal government about this. If the situation worsens, Karachi, which is already slated to host the final Test from December 17–21, will host the first Test.

The second Test, however, will be held in Multan.

The England team’s arrival timetable will be adjusted if the venue is changed. The English team is initially expected to arrive in Islamabad on November 27.

“Changes to the venue have not yet been decided. We communicate with the government and all parties involved, “added the person.

Advertisement

“The final decision on potential schedule alterations will be made in a few days,” it added.

In September and October of this year, England travelled to Pakistan for a seven-match T20I series. The visiting group prevailed 4-3 in the series.

Calendar of Tests
First Test: December 1-5, Rawalpindi
Second Test: December 9–13, Multan
Third Test: December 17-21, Karachi

Advertisement

Also Read

Ireland’s tour remains unchanged, says PCB
Ireland’s tour remains unchanged, says PCB

PCB says Ireland Women's squad was briefed, while Cricket Ireland's security advisers...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Cricket News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story