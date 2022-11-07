Holger Rune won’t have to worry about repeating it anytime soon

Rune is the first person from Denmark to achieve the accomplishment; he is now ranked 10th

Patrick Mouratoglou, believes the 19-year-old still has room for improvement

As the 103rd-ranked player in the ATP Rankings at the start of the 2022 season, Holger Rune had to qualify for his opening match. The teenage Danish boy won’t have to worry about repeating it anytime soon.

Rune ensured he would make his maiden appearance in the Top 10 of the ATP Rankings on Monday by defeating Novak Djokovic in the Paris Masters final on Sunday. Rune is the first person from Denmark to achieve the accomplishment; he is now ranked 10th.

Only two other active players, Rafael Nadal (18) and Carlos Alcaraz, entered the Top 10 at a younger age than the 19-year-old (18). A long number of superstars, including Djokovic, Andy Murray, Roger Federer, Andy Roddick, Marat Safin, and Juan Carlos Ferrero, did not achieve this feat before Rune.

“I didn’t expect that at all four or five weeks ago but now I’m here,” said Rune.

“I’m super happy how I officially ended my season, and if there possibly are more matches, I’m just super excited for it. Right now I just can’t wait to get some sleep, get some food, just relax totally.” said Rune. Alcaraz is in a good position to complete the year as the top-ranked athlete in the world now that Rune is among the top ten. In more than 15 years, this is the first time that two teens have been listed among the Top 10. In the elite group on May 14, 2007, Djokovic and Murray were teenagers.

One of Rune’s coaches, Patrick Mouratoglou, believes the 19-year-old still has room for improvement.

“We have to be very transparent about this. He can progress. He can improve much more. There are elements where he can actually improve very much,” Mouratoglou said.

“We are reaching the end of the season. We will work on that. It’s not really that there is a danger, but there is a lot of work to provide. He’s Top 10. It’s not his ambition. It’s wonderful, but it’s not his ambition.”

