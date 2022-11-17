Saud Shakeel hopes to play Anderson at home in his Test debut against England

Saud Shakeel is hoping to play his first Test match against England

Saud made his first-class debut in 2015 had scored 573 runs

The current itinerary calls for England to arrive in Islamabad on November 27

Advertisement

Saud Shakeel, the captain of Sindh for the Quaid-e-Azam (QeA) Trophy 2022–23, is hoping to play his first Test match in the upcoming home series against England in December of this year.

The left-handed hitter, who has been on recent Test tours with Pakistan, is thought to be one of the national team’s retainers for the home series. Saud is eager to don the Test cap at home this year after scoring three hundreds in the current QeA Trophy.

In the presence of former Test captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, Fawad Alam, and other Test cricketers, Saud, who is captaining Sindh, remarked, “First of all, our team Sindh is going too well in the tournament and Alhamdulillah we are in the race of finals,”

“My performance is satisfactory so far. I have scored three centuries and enjoyed myself playing this season,” The hitter added.

In the QeA Trophy this year, Saud, who made his first-class debut in 2015, has scored 573 runs at an average of 57.30 in seven games.

Saud, who is eager to make his Test debut but isn’t really thinking about it, answered, “”Yes, I am very excited about England’s Test tour to Pakistan,” responded Saud who is hopeful for his Test debut but not thinking much about it. ”

Advertisement

The batsman from Karachi responded to a question regarding his enthusiasm to face England’s James Anderson in home settings by flashing a bright smile.

“Obviously, he [Anderson] is a legend, and playing him would be a dream fulfilled. It will be a great honor if I get a chance to face him,” he concluded.

The current itinerary calls for England to arrive in Islamabad on November 27. Three Test matches are scheduled for the English team; the first is at Rawalpindi from December 1–5, the second is in Multan from December 9–13, and the third is in Karachi from December 17–21.