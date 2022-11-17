Advertisement
Shahid Afridi, a legendary cricketer, prepared to compete in PSL 8?

  • Shahid Afridi is preparing to compete in the eighth season of PSL
  • Afridi claimed he would consider returning to the PSL if a team approached him
  • 2023’s PSL 8 will take place from 9 February through 19 March
Shahid Afridi, a former captain of Pakistan, is preparing to compete in the eighth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Afridi, whose PSL stint with Quetta Gladiators was cut short by a back injury, said he would consider returning to the league if any team approached him.

“I have no idea where will I go. If a franchise offers, I will surely go along. I will work as it’s about Pakistan,” said Shahis Afridi

Afridi participated in the PCB’s pioneering Pakistan Junior League (PJL) as the Mardan Warriors’ coach.

Since the first season, he has represented four of the six PSL teams.

The batter responded, “I had a really great time with Peshwar Zalmi. We had plans to give an opportunity to young talent, especially from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Secondly, I had fun during my stint with Multan Sultans. A professional team with good owners.”

2023’s PSL 8 will take place from 9 February through 19 March.

