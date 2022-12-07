Advertisement
Moroccan fans scuffle with police after defeating Spain
  • Fans were assaulted with tear gas last night.
  • They celebrated Morocco’s World Cup win against Spain.
  • Morocco will meet Portugal in the quarterfinals on Saturday.
Fans were assaulted with tear gas last night as they celebrated Morocco’s World Cup win against Spain.

After last night’s penalty shootout, the nation reached the quarterfinals for the first time.

Morocco will meet Portugal in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Social media footage shows London fans waving flares, singing, and dancing.

Edgware Road was filled with horns and Moroccan flags.

Elsewhere across Europe, celebrations turned violent.

Riot police in Brussels used tear gas to disperse a big crowd.

Football fans and police clashed in Belgium, causing smoke.

Lille, France, had tremendous fireworks last night.

Huge crowds celebrated Morocco’s success around the country, even in Paris.

In London, hundreds of football enthusiasts flocked to the streets to celebrate the triumph over Spain, setting off smoke bombs and dancing.

Passersby observed crowds chanting, singing, and firing off smoke bombs in Edgware Road.

One witness saw people “hanging Moroccan flags out of their car windows.”

‘There were flags of nearly every African nation, not just Moroccan flags,’ 21-year-old Londoner Jahmell-Hasan Rhys Campbell told PA.

People were dancing in the street and hanging Moroccan flags out car windows; it was crazy.

‘Easily 300 persons.’

Another guy who recorded the celebrations from a bus claimed everyone was very happy’

Lucie Bickerdike, 37, doesn’t follow football extensively, so she wasn’t sure what was occurring.

Car horns, chanting, dancing, flares, and fireworks filled the roadway.

‘A group sang and danced on the bus, then left,’ the PR agency owner said.

