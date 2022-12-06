PCB denies Hasnain’s Lanka Premier League NOC

Mohammad Hasnain has been selected to play for Galle Gladiators in the third edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL).

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) denied his request for a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) for the competition.

Hasnain, who had previously competed for Deccan Gladiators in the Abu Dhabi T10 League, has been selected to play for Galle Gladiators in the third iteration of the LPL, which began its first day of play here on Tuesday.

Hasnain will not be available for this season, according to a spokesperson of the franchise who spoke with GeoSuper.tv. The PCB wanted the young player to take part in the Pakistan Cup, which will take place in Karachi from December 10 through January 3.

Hasnain was replaced by left-arm pacer Wahab Riaz in the Gladiators’ lineup for the opening match of the competition, which was contested against the Jaffna Kings.

At the time that this report was written, the Gladiators appeared to have everything under control despite needing to win by 138 runs. Bowlers for the Gladiators were able to dismiss the Kings for 137 runs.

It is important to note that a total of eight Pakistani players will participate in the third season of the LPL. The Gladiators will be represented by Asad Shafiq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, and Anwar Ali.

Shoaib Malik will be participating in the game for the Kings, and Dambulla Aura will be represented by Haider Ali and Ahmed Daniyal.

In the island nation of Sri Lanka, the much-anticipated league will take place in the cities of Hambantota, Candy, and Colombo.

The championship match for this event will be place in Colombo on the 23rd of December.

