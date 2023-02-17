Fans lauded Haider Ali for magnificent half-century in PSL 2023

Advertisement
  • Haider Ali hit a brilliant half-century on Thursday.
  • He scored 59 runs off 45 balls by hitting seven fours and two maximums.
  • Fans lauded the top-order batter on Twitter.
Haider Ali hit a brilliant half-century on Thursday at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi during the match against Karachi Kings and Islamabad United in the current eighth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In his 59 runs off 45 balls against the two-time champions Islamabad United, Haider appeared to be in excellent form.

The right-handed batter hit two home runs and seven fours.

After losing Sharjeel Khan, Karachi was in a strong position thanks to Haider’s half-century.

Meanwhile, fans lauded the top-order batter fervently on the microblogging platform Twitter.

It should be noted that Haider was the star as Karachi Kings set a 174-run target for Islamabad United.

The batsman scored 59 runs off 45 balls by hitting seven fours and two maximums. But Faheem Ashraf defeated him.

Wasim struck twice in one over after Haider left the field, dismissing both Matthew Wade and Imad Wasim.

Only 18 runs could be scored by the Australian batter, while captain Imad, who scored 80 runs in Karachi’s opening game against Peshawar, was returned for a golden duck.

The right-arm pacer stopped the Karachi Kings’ attempt to overwhelm Islamabad with large scores.

Shoaib Malik lost to Rumman Raees despite scoring 18 runs.

After getting things going on fire, Tom Curran sent Sharjeel (age 34) back to the pavilion.

Raees, an accomplished bowler, returned to Islamabad United and gave his team an early lead.

On the final ball of his first over, the left-arm bowler bowled James Vince (#4) with a stunning in-swinging delivery.

