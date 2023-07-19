Ashes 2023: David Warner adamant Stuart Broad record not in his mind

David Warner denies being affected by the success of Stuart Broad.

Warner retains his position as the opener in the fourth Ashes Test.

Concerns arise among former players regarding Warner’s record against Broad.

Despite acknowledging that he has been affected by the taunts from the Barmy Army regarding the success of Stuart Broad against him, David Warner denies that Broad has gotten inside his head.

Warner has been confirmed to retain his position as the opener for Australia in the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford, as they aim for their first series victory in England since 2001.

There were speculations about Warner potentially being dropped from the team following his poor performance at Headingley, which lowered his series average to 23.5.

A growing concern among former players is David Warner’s performance against Stuart Broad. Warner has been dismissed by Broad a total of 17 times throughout his career, including two dismissals in seven balls during the recent Headingley Test.

While Warner has not faced much sledging in this series, he jokingly mentioned on a podcast that he had been listening to Barmy Army chants repeatedly while batting.

One of the chants that stuck with him was “Broady is gonna get you,” which he heard repeatedly during the first Test at Edgbaston and subsequent matches.

However, Warner emphasized that despite these taunts, Broad’s record against him doesn’t genuinely affect his mindset when facing the fast bowler.

“I don’t really think about the match-up,” Warner said on the podcast.

“You think about the ball that’s coming at you, how you are going to score. He bowls in a great area all the time.

“I always love facing Broady. We have two left-handed opening batters and he is one of, if not the best bowler to left-handers in today’s game. He is so good at it.

“Jimmy (Anderson) is there as well. These are guys we have watched and played against for a long time.”

David Warner firmly believes that he is in good form leading up to the fourth Ashes Test, despite the dismissals by Stuart Broad at Headingley. Warner contends that Broad simply bowled two excellent deliveries that got the better of him.

He started the tour with a resilient 43-run innings against India in the World Test Championship final and followed it up with a score of 66 in the second Ashes Test at Lord’s.

Australia has also highlighted the fact that Warner, along with Usman Khawaja, has contributed to three half-century opening partnerships, which have been instrumental in their 2-1 series lead.

