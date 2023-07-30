Babar Azam, Virat Kohli on equal grounds after 253 matches

Babar Azam and Virat Kohli are two of the best ODI batsmen in the world.

Both players have scored 30 international hundreds.

Babar’s strike rate is 80.94, while Virat’s strike rate is 79.19.

Since Babar Azam ousted Virat Kohli from the top spot in the ODI rankings, the two players have been the focus of a contentious debate in the world of cricket.

It is only reasonable to compare the two players using the standard “at this stage of the career” metric, even though Kohli may have begun playing international cricket over seven years before Babar.

Cricket enthusiasts around the world would be astounded to discover the striking parallels between the two hitters when their numbers are compared after 253 international matches.

Babar has played in 253 international games and amassed 12,346 runs at an average of 49.58; his highest total was 196 runs against Australia last year.

The Lahore-born cricketer has an impressive resume that includes 30 international hundreds and 82 half-centuries, and he has managed to keep a strike rate of 80.94.

Virat, on the other hand, has played in 253 international games before scoring 11,676 runs at an average of 49.47, with his greatest inning score coming against Pakistan at 183.

After 253 international matches, the legendary Indian batsman had amassed 36 hundreds and 62 half-centuries while keeping a strike rate of 79.19.

