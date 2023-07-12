Brazilian football world mourns tragic death of Palmeiras supporter

Gabriela Anelli died after being hit by a glass bottle outside a stadium.

The CBF denounced the incident and promised to prevent it any more in the future.

The incident has sparked a discussion about football stadium violence.

Advertisement

The terrible death of Gabriela Anelli, a Palmeiras supporter who was hit by a glass bottle outside a stadium, has left the Brazilian football world in mourning. At all matches in Brazil’s top division, a minute of silence will be observed in memory of the 23-year-old supporter.

Outside the Allianz Parque stadium in Sao Paulo, a fight between Palmeiras and Flamengo supporters resulted in the incident. When a bottle was thrown at a line of people, Anelli’s neck was severely injured. She was transported to the hospital, but tragically died two days later from her wounds.

On Instagram, Anelli’s brother relayed the devastating news and thanked everyone for their support, saying that his sister had “gone to live with God in heaven.” The act was denounced by Ednaldo Rodrigues, head of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), and he committed to work with the appropriate authorities to stop similar “criminal and sad episodes” from happening again.

As declared by Rodrigues, there will be a moment of silence in memory of Anelli before every game during the 15th round of the Brazilian championship. He emphasized that football should be a sport for people who love it, not for violent criminals.

In addition to being attacked with glass bottles throughout the altercation, the cops had to use pepper spray to maintain order. Unfortunately, the players inside the stadium were harmed by the spray, which forced two breaks in play in the first half due to their pain.

Players, notably Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus of Arsenal, sent their condolences and demanded an end to football violence. Jesus called the incident a “sad day for Brazilian football” and stressed the importance of introspection and cooperation in preventing such crimes. The two clubs involved, Palmeiras and Flamengo, released statements expressing their support for Anelli’s family and denouncing the senseless violence.

Advertisement

The person who threw the bottle has been detained and will be charged with intentional homicide, according to a police spokesperson. The incident has sparked a larger discussion about football stadium violence and the critical need to protect spectator safety.

Also Read Brazilian Football legend Pele dies at age of 82 Pele was hospitalized in Sao Paulo on November 29 for chemotherapy. He...