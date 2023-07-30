British driver Jake Dennis makes history with Formula E title

Jake Dennis became the first British Formula E champion.

He finished second in the opening race of the London E-Prix weekend.

He secured the championship with one race remaining.

Jake Dennis finished second in the opening race of the London E-Prix weekend and went on to win the Formula E world championship with one race remaining.

With his 10th podium of the year, the 28-year-old has become the first Briton to win the championship.

When Antonio Felix da Costa received a penalty for the race at the ExCeL, Dennis moved up to second place.

“To become world champion is mind-blowing,” Dennis said.

“I really didn’t think it could happen coming into this year.”

Before the doubleheader, four drivers were all in contention for the championship, but Dennis of Avalanche Andretti’s team finished second and secured an unbeatable 213 points.

On Sunday, New Zealanders Mitch Evans (179), who won the race, and Nick Cassidy (171), who is a driver for Jaguar, will compete for second place behind Dennis.

