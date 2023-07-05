Cricketing legend Javed Miandad regrets this “decision”

Miandad claims to have supported Khan’s election as prime minister.

Despite claiming to have supported Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s election as prime minister, cricketing star Javed Miandad now says he regrets that “decision” to have done so.

“Today, I am telling you that I made Imran Khan the prime minister,” Miandad said during an interview with anchorperson Waseem Badami on a private television channel.

The former cricketer, who at the age of 22 became Pakistan’s captain, was then questioned by Badami about his role in Khan’s election as prime minister.

While smiling, he said: “There are some God-fearing people; they should be called and thanked.”

The interviewer then enquired as to whether Miandad had been there for Khan’s swearing-in ceremony in 2018.

In response, he said: “Yes, absolutely, I was there. I was sitting over there but he didn’t thank me and this hurt me.”

“If I would still be supporting him today, he wouldn’t be in this condition. He used to listen to me. If I could make him the prime minister, then I could have also stopped his ouster,” Miandad claimed.

“But now, I believe, Imran Khan’s chances of becoming the prime minister again are very slim,” the ex-cricketer added.

No other captain has been able to lead Pakistan to such triumph since the PTI chief’s World Cup victory in 1992, Pakistan’s first such accomplishment.

The team that won the 1992 World Cup included Miandad as well.

Khan became the first prime minister to be removed from office by a no-confidence vote when the then-governing parties tabled a no-confidence motion against him in April of last year.

