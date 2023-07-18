Cummins backs Warner for crucial 4th Test despite recent failures

Advertisement Warner’s performance in the Ashes series has been under scrutiny.

Australia is considering whether to bring back Cameron Green.

Australia captain Pat Cummins anticipates that David Warner will participate in the fourth Test at Old Trafford, with the team determined to secure a victory that would secure the Ashes and avoid a decisive final match. Warner's performance in this Ashes series has been under scrutiny as he has only managed to score 141 runs from six innings. Particularly, his position as an opener has been questioned following his consecutive dismissals by Stuart Broad, a familiar adversary, in the Headingley Test, where Warner scored only 4 and 1 in the two innings.

“I think Warner has been going really well. I thought at Lord’s, he was really impressive. Last week, like many of us, he probably didn’t contribute as much as he would have liked with the bat,” Cummins said.

“He’s been out there over the last couple of days putting in a lot of work, but I think this tour he has shown a lot of good signs and hasn’t quite kicked on to make that big score. Some of those innings he’s played under really tough circumstances has made it easy for (Steven) Smith to come in and score runs, or the like,” Cummins said.

“We’ll chat about it (opening combinations) but I imagine it will stay the same,” he added.

Australia faces a dilemma for the fourth Test as they consider whether to bring back all-rounder Cameron Green after Mitchell Marsh's impressive century in the previous match. Green was unavailable due to a side strain, allowing Marsh to fill in and deliver an outstanding innings. If Green returns, it may mean that spinner Todd Murphy gets dropped to accommodate him. Murphy, who replaced the injured Nathan Lyon in the third Test, had limited opportunities to showcase his skills. He bowled only 9.3 overs, with just two in the second innings when England successfully chased a modest target of 251. Should Murphy be left out, Australia might opt for an all-pace attack.

"Every situation is different. We've played games with one quick; we've played some games with heaps of quicks. It's all really conditions based. As I said last week about Toddy, I would have loved to bowl him a bit more but there wasn't a heap of overs in the game, the ball seemed to swing and seam a little bit, so that's certainly something to weigh up this week," Cummins said.

Australia is on the verge of achieving their first Ashes series victory in England since 2001, and the team led by Cummins is eager to accomplish that goal in Manchester.