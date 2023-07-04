England’s Pope Ruled Out For Remaining Ashes Matches

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced that Ollie Pope, an England batsman, will not be able to participate in the remaining Ashes series against Australia.

This decision was made after he dislocated his shoulder while fielding in the second Test at Lord’s. To aid his recovery, Pope will undergo surgery.

“He will work closely with the England and Surrey medical teams in respect of his rehabilitation,” the ECB said.

“England will not call up a replacement for the third Ashes test, which starts at Headingley on Thursday.”

Security measures have been strengthened by Yorkshire County Cricket Club for the third Ashes Test at Headingley following the disruptive actions of ‘Just Stop Oil’ protesters during the second match at Lord’s between England and Australia.

During the first over of the second Test, the protesters emerged from the stands, made their way towards the pitch, and released a powder substance.

However, they were swiftly dealt with by security personnel and players. Jonny Bairstow even intervened by physically removing one of the individuals from the field before setting him down outside the boundary markers.

After a delay of approximately five minutes for the clearing of the powder, the match resumed as normal. In addition to the security concerns posed by the protesters, the behavior of the crowd towards the Australian players will be closely monitored. This is due to the contentious dismissal of Bairstow on the final day of the second Test, which resulted in booing from the spectators.

Moreover, there were reports of verbal abuse directed at Australian players by members of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) in the Long Room of the stadium.

“Clearly, some incidents at Lord’s have heightened the interest and exposure of the third test,” the club said in a statement on Monday, according to ESPN Cricinfo.

“The wellbeing of players, officials and spectators is paramount, and we are implementing appropriate measures to do everything within our control to keep everyone safe.

“We will continue to work closely with both ECB (England & Wales Cricket Board) and West Yorkshire Police to ensure our safety measures are proportionate for this fixture.”

Yorkshire has employed a group of “sprinter stewards” in order to prevent protesters from bypassing the initial perimeter security. Reuters has reached out to Yorkshire for a response.

Australia is currently ahead in the five-match cricket series with a 2-0 lead.

Throughout this year, the ‘Just Stop Oil’ protesters have caused disruptions at various sporting events in England, including the Premiership Rugby final and the World Snooker Championship.

Schedule of remaining Ashes matches

Third Test (Clean Slate Headingley) – Thursday July 6 – Monday July 10

Fourth Test (Emirates Old Trafford) – Wednesday July 19 – Sunday July 23

Fifth Test (The Kia Oval) – Thursday July 27 – Monday July 31