Fulham Set to Secure Signing of Chelsea Star Callum Hudson-Odoi

Advertisement Fulham are confident of signing Callum Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea.

Chelsea are open to offers for Hudson-Odoi.

Chelsea rejected Inter Milan’s low offer for Romelu Lukaku. Advertisement Fulham, an English club, is confident about securing the permanent signing of Callum Hudson-Odoi, a forward from Chelsea, reports Hudson-Odoi, who is 22 years old, has only one year remaining on his contract, which means he will be able to negotiate with any club starting in January 2024. To prevent losing him for free, Chelsea is open to considering all offers for the player. Hudson-Odoi is actively seeking a new club where he can regularly feature in the first team. He recently returned to London after spending the previous season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen in Germany and is expected to participate in pre-season training with his childhood club. Advertisement

It is important to mention that Chelsea, who have already sold several key players, are actively seeking to offload Callum Hudson-Odoi as he does not feature in the plans of their new manager, Mauricio Pochettino. Notable players already sold by Chelsea include Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Kalidou Koulibaly, Eduardo Mendy, and others.

In contrast, Pochettino made his first signing as Chelsea manager in June by bringing in Christopher Nkunku, as he sees the French player as a leader for the team’s forward line.

Previously, Chelsea expressed their dissatisfaction with Inter Milan’s low offer for Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku.

Advertisement

Chelsea considered Inter Milan’s initial offer for 30-year-old Romelu Lukaku as unacceptable. The offer proposed another loan spell with an obligation to buy in 2024.

Lukaku, who rejoined Chelsea from Inter for a record fee of €100m, had previously spent a season on loan at Inter before returning to Chelsea on June 30. During his loan spell at Inter, he also featured in the UEFA Champions League final against Manchester City.

Although Lukaku has received offers from the Saudi Pro League, he rejected the option to play in the Middle East. He believes that he still has a lot to offer in top-flight European football.

Also Read Manchester City will take on Sheffield United in FA Cup semifinals The FA Cup semifinals will be played on April 22 and 23...