Iranian chess player Sara Khadem granted Spanish nationality

Iranian chess player Sara Khadem, known as Sarasadat Khademalsharieh, has been granted Spanish nationality, as confirmed by Spain’s Minister of Justice.

Khadem gained international attention when she competed without wearing a hijab at the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in December 2022, held in Kazakhstan.

This act, which is mandatory in Iran, resulted in an arrest warrant being issued against her in her home country.

After the championship, Khadem decided to stay in Spain, where she has been living since. Her decision to compete without a hijab was part of a larger movement of sportswomen challenging Iran’s conservative dress code and anti-government protests that began in September of the same year.

These protests were sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman who died in police custody for not adhering to the country’s dress code.

Given the unique circumstances and challenges Khadem faced in Iran due to her public act during the chess championship, Spain’s Council of Ministers granted her Spanish nationality through a naturalization letter. The decision was considered exceptional, considering the circumstances.

In January, Khadem had the opportunity to meet with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who expressed admiration for her actions and found her to be an inspiration.

Prime Minister Sánchez shared his appreciation for women athletes and their positive impact on the world through a post on Twitter.

