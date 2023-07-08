John Terry confirms his return to Chelsea academy

John Terry returns to Chelsea Academy after a spell as Leicester’s assistant manager.

Terry’s contract at Leicester was not renewed.

Terry started his coaching career in 2018.

Advertisement

Less than a month after his spell as assistant manager of Leicester City, former Chelsea captain John Terry confirmed his return to the Premier League club’s academy.

After returning to Chelsea in 2022 to serve as a coaching consultant, the 42-year-old former England captain joined Dean Smith’s coaching team at Leicester in April of this year.

After Leicester was demoted from the English top division, Terry’s contract at the club was not renewed.

“I’m delighted to be back Home working in the academy and continuing my role at the club,” Terry, who started his coaching career in 2018 as an assistant manager at Aston Villa, said in an Instagram post.

During his 19-year stay at Stamford Bridge, the former defender and five-time Premier League winner won each major prize, making him Chelsea’s most successful captain.

Also Read Chelsea in negotiations with Brighton for £100m-rated Moisés Caicedo Chelsea is in negotiations to sign Brighton midfielder Moisés Caicedo. The club...