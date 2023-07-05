Mason Mount recently informed Chelsea supporters that joining Manchester United is “what’s right for me at this point in my career.”

On Tuesday, the England international spoke to fans in a social media video.

Mason Mount has agreed to join Manchester United on a five-year deal for £55 million plus £5 million in add-ons.

The midfielder, who joined Chelsea when he was six years old, is aware that some Blues supporters won’t be happy with his departure.

“I’ve made the decision to leave Chelsea,” the 24-year-old said.

“I feel you deserve more than a written statement so I wanted to tell you directly how grateful I have been for all of your support over the last 18 years.

“I know some of you won’t be happy with my decision, but it’s what’s right for me at this moment in my career.”

In addition, Mount acknowledged the coaches he has worked with since making his professional debut, including Frank Lampard, Thomas Tuchel, and Graham Potter, as well as the Chelsea academy and backroom personnel.

Before an agreement was made, Chelsea turned down United’s initial three offers for Mount.

He will be Erik ten Hag’s first acquisition of the summer as the Dutch manager tries to bolster his team in the wake of United’s qualification for the Champions League of next season.

Mount, who has 195 appearances and 33 goals for Chelsea since his debut in 2019, missed the end of the domestic campaign due to an injury as the Blues struggled to their lowest Premier League finish in more than 25 years in 12th place.

Mount played for Chelsea in the 2021 Champions League final victory versus Manchester City, which the team won 1-0. With the Blues, he also captured the Uefa Super Cup and Fifa Club World Cup.

He will be the newest Chelsea player to leave the team this summer, following the departures of Mateo Kovacic, Kalidou Koulibaly, Kai Havertz, N’Golo Kante, and Kalidou Koulibaly.

