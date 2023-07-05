Neymar Jr Fined For Making Lake At His Mansion

Brazilian officials fined Neymar $3.33 million for breaking environmental laws.

Brazilian officials fined famed footballer Neymar 16 million reais ($3.33 million) for breaking environmental laws when building his coastal property in the southeast of the nation.

The project violated regulations governing the usage and transportation of sand, rock, and freshwater sources, local authorities first claimed late last month and then verified on Monday.

The representative for Neymar chose not to address the matter.

The village of Mangaratiba on Rio de Janeiro’s southern coast is where Neymar lives.

According to Mangaratiba’s environmental organization, environmental violations were caused by “the construction of an artificial lake at the mansion.”

The statement added that “dozens of infractions” were detected while adding that Neymar is “carrying out work subject to environmental control without authorization” and has overseen the “removal of land and suppression of vegetation without authorization”.

The state civil police, environmental protection office, local attorney general’s office, and other environmental control organizations will also look into the issue.

One of the top football players in the world, Neymar represents the French club Paris Saint-Germain.

For PSG, he has made 173 appearances in a variety of games while tallying 118 goals and 77 assists.

In the top seven divisions in Europe in 2022–23, Neymar had a direct hand in 1.28 more non-penalty goals per 90 than any other player, according to Squawka.

Prior to departing the team in 2017 to join PSG, Neymar had 186 appearances for Barcelona. During his tenure with the Catalan team, he scored 105 goals and provided 76 assists.