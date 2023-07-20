PFF National Challenge Cup final round kicks off October 21

Advertisement PFF National Challenge Cup 2023 will begin on October 21.

A total of 16 strong teams have qualified for this stage.

The tournament is set to conclude on November 6. Advertisement The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has announced that the National Challenge Cup 2023’s final round is scheduled to begin on October 21. A total of 16 strong teams have qualified for this stage, consisting of 14 winners and 2 deserving runners-up. These teams include KRL, Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Navy, WSTC, Otto Crain, SA Farms, WAPDA, SA Gardens, HEC, PACA, NIMSO, Asia Ghee Mills, Pakistan Railways, Pakistan Police, and Masha United. The tournament is set to conclude on November 6. Advertisement

However, FIFA, in its reply to IPC, has clarified that the "current normalisation committee was only able to properly fulfill its mandate starting from the end of June of last year".

However, FIFA, in its reply to IPC, has clarified that the “current normalisation committee was only able to properly fulfill its mandate starting from the end of June of last year”.

“We would like to point out that although the PFF Normalisation Committee was appointed by FIFA on June 27, 2019, its current four members were nominated on January 19, 2021 only, following the inability of the previous members to carry out their mandates as per the instructions of FIFA,” FIFA stated in the letter.

“Furthermore, the suspension of PFF by FIFA, which lasted from April 6, 2021 until June 29, 2022, made it impossible for the normalisation committee to carry out its mandate during that period as it had no premises nor staff at disposal,” it added.

