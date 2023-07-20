Advertisement Waseem’s world title fight in jeopardy due to visa issue.

Waseem is in Scotland where he trained for much-awaited fight.

The bout is backed by Dubai-based Disrupt Promotions. Renowned Pakistani boxer Mohammad Waseem's visa application for Dubai has been denied, just before his scheduled title fight on July 22. The star boxer, a three-time WBC flyweight world silver champion, is set to take on Donnie Nietes, a four-time world champion from the Philippines. According to Waseem's manager, the visa rejection was a result of an error in the application.

“An Indian guy in his team made a mistake while filling out his application due to which Dubai authorities rejected his visa,” he said.

"He applied for the visa again and waiting for it. If the visa isn't issued within next 12-13 hours, his fight will be postponed till late July or early August," he added.

Currently, Waseem is in Scotland where he trained for the much-awaited fight.



The bout is backed by Dubai-based Disrupt Promotions, who roped in Waseem recently.

Waseem said that he was looking forward to the fight against Nietes.

