Qasim Akram to lead Pakistan in Asian Games

Pakistan men’s cricket team will be led by Qasim Akram.

Pakistan women’s cricket team will be led by Nida Dar.

Pakistan women’s team will aim to win a 3rd consecutive gold medal.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made its official selection for the national men’s squad that will participate in the upcoming Asian Games taking place in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8.

According to reliable sources, the young talent Qasim Akram will be leading the squad during the Asian Games. Notably, some players from Pakistan’s main team will also be included in this squad.

The finalized list of players includes Aamer Jamal, Asif Ali, Arshad Iqbal, Arafat Minhas, Usman Qadir, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mirza Tahir Baig, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Akhlaq, Omair Bin Yousuf, Rohail Nazir, Shahnawaz Dahani, and Sufiyan Muqeem.

The PCB has already submitted the confirmed list to the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA). The cricket event in the Asian Games will be played in the T20 format.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has revealed the women’s squad for the upcoming Asian Games. Two promising players, Anoosha Nasir (left-arm spinner) and Shawaal Zulfiqar (right-handed batter), have earned their first call-ups due to their impressive performances in the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup and Emerging Women’s Teams Asia Cup.

Diana Baig has also been included in the 15-player squad, having recovered from a finger injury.

However, former captain Bismah Maroof will not be part of the Asian Games as the event’s rules prohibit athletes from bringing their children.

The Pakistan women’s team will aim to win a third consecutive gold medal in the Asian Games, having previously triumphed in Guangzhou, China in 2010, and Incheon, South Korea in 2014.

Squad

Nida Dar (captain), Aliya Riaz, Anoosha Nasir, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sundhu, Nataliya Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah and Umm-e-Hani

Player Support staff: Ayesha Ashhar (team manager), Mark Coles (head coach), Saleem Jaffer (bowling coach), Mauhtashim Rashid (fielding coach) and Rifat Gill (physiotherapist).

