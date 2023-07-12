Advertisement
Ruben Loftus-Cheek ready to play leader at AC Milan

Ruben Loftus-Cheek

  • Ruben Loftus-Cheek has joined AC Milan from Chelsea.
  • He is ready to assume a leadership role at the club.
  • He believes he has more to give and wanted a fresh start.
Following the midfielder’s transfer from his alma mater Chelsea, Ruben Loftus-Cheek stated that he is prepared to play leader at AC Milan.

The 27-year-old England international left Stamford Bridge, where he spent 19 years and won the Premier League, Europa League, and UEFA Super Cup, to join the “Rossoneri.”

Before agreeing to a four-year contract with Milan, Loftus-Cheek made over 155 appearances and scored 13 goals during that period.

“I understand the weight of the (Milan) shirt and my responsibility coming into this club,” Ruben Loftus-Cheek told reporters.

“I’ve had a lot of experience in football, and I can use that … I feel ready and good physically to produce performances for the team, and I’m ready to be a leader.

“I was happy playing for my boyhood club, but I didn’t feel really content with how much I was contributing to the team. I feel like I have more to give.

“So, I thought it was a good time to make a fresh start.”

Christian Pulisic and Loftus-Cheek, who played together at Chelsea, are expected to reconnect at Milan, and the Englishman believes the American would be a “great addition” to the team.

Milan will begin preparing for the upcoming season in the United States, where they will face off against Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Juventus in exhibition games.

