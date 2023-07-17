Shakeel, Salman fifties help Pakistan stage comeback against Sri Lanka

Pakistan Cricket Board approves new ICC financial model
Saud Shakeel and Agha Salman played crucial roles in Pakistan’s first innings recovery during the first Test against Sri Lanka.
They both scored unbeaten half-centuries after Pakistan found themselves in a precarious position at 101/5 on the second day of the match.
Saud Shakeel was batting on 69, while Agha Salman was on 61. Their partnership for the sixth wicket surpassed 100 runs, helping Pakistan reach a total of 221/5 in 45 overs before the day’s play was cut short due to rain and bad light.
Despite their efforts, Pakistan still trailed Sri Lanka by 91 runs, as the hosts had been bowled out for 312 in their first innings at the Galle International Stadium.
Starting the day at 242/6 in 65.4 overs, Sri Lanka lost Ramesh Mendis early after he and Dhananjaya de Silva helped the team cross the 250-run mark. Dhananjaya de Silva went on to complete his century off 175 balls, with 10 boundaries and three sixes.
While Dhananjaya de Silva held one end, Prabath Jayasuriya (4), Rasun Rajitha (8), and Vishwa Fernando (21*) contributed, but were unable to provide substantial support.
De Silva’s innings ended on 122 when he was caught by Shan Masood off Naseem Shah, helping Sri Lanka reach the 300-run mark. Pakistan’s key wicket-takers were Shaheen Shah Afridi (3-86), Naseem Shah (3-90), and Abrar Ahmed (3-68).
In response, Pakistan lost opener Imam-ul-Haq early, caught by substitute fielder Mendis off Rajitha’s bowling. Abdullah Shafique fell soon after, caught by de Silva off Jayasuriya, scoring 19 runs (3×4) off 28 balls.
Shan Masood played a quick innings of 39 runs off 30 balls before being trapped leg before wicket by Ramesh Mendis. Captain Babar Azam (13) hit two fours in his brief 16-ball stay before being dismissed.
Pakistan’s wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed (17 off 15 deliveries) was trapped lbw by Jayasuriya, leaving Pakistan struggling at 101/5. It was then that Saud Shakeel and Agha Salman led the recovery for Pakistan.
Brief scores:
Sri Lanka 312 all out in 95.2 overs (Dhananjaya de Silva 122, Angelo Mathews 64, Angelo Mathews 36; Shaheen Shah Afridi 3-86, Naseem Shah 3-90, Abrar Ahmed 3-68) lead Pakistan 221/6 in 45 overs (Saud Shakeel batting 69, Agha Salman batting 61, Shan Masood 39; Prabath Jayasuriya 3-83) by 91 runs.
