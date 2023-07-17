Shakeel, Salman fifties help Pakistan stage comeback against Sri Lanka

Saud Shakeel and Agha scored unbeaten half-centuries.

Pakistan still trailed Sri Lanka by 91 runs at end of day’s play.

Dhananjaya de Silva scored 122 for Sri Lanka.

Saud Shakeel and Agha Salman played crucial roles in Pakistan’s first innings recovery during the first Test against Sri Lanka.

They both scored unbeaten half-centuries after Pakistan found themselves in a precarious position at 101/5 on the second day of the match.

Saud Shakeel was batting on 69, while Agha Salman was on 61. Their partnership for the sixth wicket surpassed 100 runs, helping Pakistan reach a total of 221/5 in 45 overs before the day’s play was cut short due to rain and bad light.

Despite their efforts, Pakistan still trailed Sri Lanka by 91 runs, as the hosts had been bowled out for 312 in their first innings at the Galle International Stadium.