Syazrul Ezat becomes first player to take 7 wicket haul in T20Is

Syazrul Ezat

  • Malaysia’s Syazrul Ezat Idrus took 7 wickets for 8 runs in a Men’s T20I.
  • This is the first seven-wicket haul in Men’s T20I cricket.
  • Idrus’s performance helped Malaysia get off to a winning start.
During the opening day of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Asia Regional Qualifier B tournament, Malaysia’s seamer Syazrul Ezat Idrus achieved a remarkable feat by registering the first-ever 7 Wicket haul in a Men’s T20I match.

His exceptional performance of 7/8 helped Malaysia secure an eight-wicket victory over China at Bayuemas Oval.

Prior to this, only 12 bowlers had managed six-wicket hauls in Men’s T20Is, making Idrus’s achievement even more significant as the first to claim seven wickets in this format.

Idrus was in top form at Pandamaran, completely dismantling the Chinese batting line-up as all seven of his wickets were claimed through bowled dismissals. China was bundled out for a mere 23 runs in the 12th over.

Malaysia, despite losing two wickets, easily chased down the target in the fifth over, giving them a perfect start to the qualifying tournament they are hosting ahead of the T20 Cricket World Cup in the USA and West Indies scheduled for the following year.

The winner of this tournament will progress to the Asia Regional Final in Nepal in November, where the top two teams will qualify for the prestigious 20-over showcase in 2024.

