All you need to know about ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Europe Qualifier

20 teams will be competing in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Europe Qualifier will be hosted by Scotland.

The Qualifier will begin on July 20.

The tournament will include 20 teams for the first time.

Advertisement

Scotland will host the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Europe Qualifier from July 20 through July 28.

Tournament format and qualification

12 teams have already confirmed their participation in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the United States, which will include 20 teams for the first time.

There will be four groups of five teams each made up of 20 teams.

The top two teams from each group advance to the Super Eight stage, when the remaining teams are divided into two groups of four teams. The top two finishers in each group advance to the semifinals.

The composition of the 20 teams is as follows:

Advertisement

Two host nations: USA and West Indies.

Top eight teams at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022: Australia, England, India, Netherlands, New

Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka.

Top two best-ranked unqualified teams in the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings at 14

November 2022: Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Advertisement Eight qualifiers through regional finals.

The regional qualifiers include qualifiers from the America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and East Asia-Pacific regions.

Also Read Pakistan and New Zealand Schedule Extra T20Is Ahead of T20 World Cup After Test matches in Australia, Pakistan to face New Zealand in a...