All you need to know about ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Europe Qualifier

Pakistan and New Zealand Schedule Extra T20Is Ahead of T20 World Cup
After Test matches in Australia, Pakistan to face New Zealand in a...
Scotland will host the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Europe Qualifier from July 20 through July 28.
12 teams have already confirmed their participation in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the United States, which will include 20 teams for the first time.
There will be four groups of five teams each made up of 20 teams.
The top two teams from each group advance to the Super Eight stage, when the remaining teams are divided into two groups of four teams. The top two finishers in each group advance to the semifinals.
The composition of the 20 teams is as follows:
The regional qualifiers include qualifiers from the America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and East Asia-Pacific regions.
